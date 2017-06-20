June 20 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Billionaire Li Ka-shing, for decades one of the world's
wealthiest tycoons, has told associates he plans to step down as
chairman of his global conglomerate, CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd
by next year. on.wsj.com/2skqOAk
- United Parcel Service Inc plans to charge
retailers extra fees to deliver packages during the busiest
weeks before Christmas, creating a new challenge for an industry
already coping with a shift away from traditional stores. on.wsj.com/2skUVYv
- Twenty-first century Fox Inc's Fox Networks Group
is preparing a new six-second ad format for digital platforms
and eventually traditional TV, mirroring an ad format recently
adopted by Google's YouTube, the company said. on.wsj.com/2skDqaI
- Vice Media has secured a $450 million investment from
private-equity firm TPG, as the youth-focused digital media
company looks to step up its spending on scripted programming
and plans a direct-to-consumer service. on.wsj.com/2sksKc4
