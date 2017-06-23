June 23 The following are the top stories in the
- Qatar Airways said it aims to buy a significant stake in
American Airlines Group Inc - a brash attempt by the
fast-growing Middle East carrier to push into the U.S. amid
political upheaval back home. on.wsj.com/2s1XafN
- Mylan NV's board nominees were elected in full at
the pharmaceutical company's annual meeting Thursday despite
pressure from a group of institutional investors unhappy over
high executive pay. on.wsj.com/2s1OoyH
- Tesla Inc said it is exploring with government
officials in Shanghai the possibility of opening a facility to
build electric vehicles for the Chinese market. on.wsj.com/2s1Xn2I
- The U.S. Department of Agriculture suspended imports of
fresh beef from Brazil, citing recurring safety concerns. The
USDA's move came after Brazil earlier Thursday suspended beef
exports from five slaughterhouses to the U.S. on.wsj.com/2s1WZRN
- Samsung Electronics Co is in late-stage
discussions to invest about $300 million to expand its U.S.
production facilities at a factory soon to be vacated by
Caterpillar Inc according to people familiar with the
matter, with an announcement expected as early as next week. on.wsj.com/2s1XoUj
