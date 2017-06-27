June 27 The following are the top stories in the
- Sprint Corp has entered into exclusive talks with
Charter Communications Inc and Comcast Corp
as the cable companies explore a deal that could bolster their
plans to offer wireless service, according to people familiar
with the matter.
- Glencore Plc suffered another setback on Monday
in a bidding war for Australian coal mines, after the commodity
giant's rival Rio Tinto PLC said it would rather take a
sweetened offer from Yancoal Australia Ltd. on.wsj.com/2sgXBDg
- General Motors Co expects industry vehicle sales to
fall short of its original forecast for the year, the latest
sign of a slowdown in the U.S. auto market after a record run.
- Arconic Inc said it has stopped selling panels
used on the exterior of high-rise buildings that are suspected
of contributing to the spread of a deadly fire in a London
apartment tower earlier this month.
- Takata Corp's bankruptcy filing spells the end of
an eight-decade-old auto-parts maker, but the company could limp
on for years supplying parts for the approximately 54 million
defective air bags that still need to be replaced in the U.S.
alone.
- Australian model Miranda Kerr has handed over $8.1 million
worth of jewelry to the U.S. Justice Department a week after
lawsuits said it was purchased for her by Malaysian financier
Jho Low with allegedly misappropriated funds, according to her
spokesman.
