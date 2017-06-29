GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar upended by rates reversal, stocks unfazed for now
* Markets scent beginning of end of easy policy in UK, EU, Canada
June 29 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Private-equity firm Sycamore Partners agreed to buy Staples Inc for about $6.9 billion, as the company's sales have been shrinking in recent years. on.wsj.com/2soT8yo
- Global firms scrambled to cope with fallout from a cyberattack that disrupted computers across Europe and the U.S. Security experts described the computer disruption as a cyberattack and said the virus - dubbed Petya - appeared to stem in part from an obscure Ukrainian tax software product. on.wsj.com/2soUnNX
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said Wednesday it is plowing an additional $1 billion into Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group, raising its stake to 83 percent from 51 percent. on.wsj.com/2soOcK5
- The meal-ingredient delivery company Blue Apron Holdings priced its initial public offering at $10 a share Wednesday, at the low end of its already lowered range. The deal values Blue Apron at $1.9 billion - below the $2 billion that it was valued in a 2015 fundraising round. on.wsj.com/2soOv7H
- Japan's Toshiba Corp sued Western Digital Corp in a bid to keep the sale of its chip unit alive, as the struggling conglomerate is racing to raise about $20 billion from the sale, and close a gaping financial hole. on.wsj.com/2soTm8H

* UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, AEGON'S TRANSAMERICA LIFE SUBSIDIARIES WILL REINSURE USD 14 BILLION OF LIABILITIES TO AFFILIATES OF WILTON RE US HOLDING INC