June 29 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Private-equity firm Sycamore Partners agreed to buy
Staples Inc for about $6.9 billion, as the company's
sales have been shrinking in recent years. on.wsj.com/2soT8yo
- Global firms scrambled to cope with fallout from a
cyberattack that disrupted computers across Europe and the U.S.
Security experts described the computer disruption as a
cyberattack and said the virus - dubbed Petya - appeared to stem
in part from an obscure Ukrainian tax software product. on.wsj.com/2soUnNX
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said Wednesday it is
plowing an additional $1 billion into Southeast Asian e-commerce
firm Lazada Group, raising its stake to 83 percent from 51
percent. on.wsj.com/2soOcK5
- The meal-ingredient delivery company Blue Apron Holdings
priced its initial public offering at $10 a share
Wednesday, at the low end of its already lowered range. The deal
values Blue Apron at $1.9 billion - below the $2 billion that it
was valued in a 2015 fundraising round. on.wsj.com/2soOv7H
- Japan's Toshiba Corp sued Western Digital Corp
in a bid to keep the sale of its chip unit alive, as the
struggling conglomerate is racing to raise about $20 billion
from the sale, and close a gaping financial hole. on.wsj.com/2soTm8H
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)