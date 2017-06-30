June 30 The following are the top stories in the
- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Rite Aid Corp
scrapped their $9.4 billion merger agreement, the latest
in a series of high-profile deals to be derailed by antitrust
enforcers. on.wsj.com/2sXN7wk
- Sycamore Partners intends to split Staples Inc
into three to help fund its $6.9 billion purchase of the
office-supply seller, in another sign of the challenges facing
the retail industry. on.wsj.com/2sXDY6Q
- Swedish fashion retailer H&M reported quarterly
operating margin that was higher than a year earlier, despite
the continuing decline in same-store sales. on.wsj.com/2sXEemk
- Nike Inc's chief executive said the company is
starting a pilot program to sell sneakers through Amazon.com Inc
ending a long stalemate between the sportswear giant
and the online retailer. on.wsj.com/2sXQG5t
