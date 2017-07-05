July 5 The following are the top stories in the
- For the second time in two days, Elon Musk's SpaceX was
forced to scrub launch of a large commercial communications
satellite, when an automated system aborted the launch within
seconds of liftoff. on.wsj.com/2tOJ6vH
- Samsung Electronics Co is developing a
voice-activated speaker powered by its digital assistant Bixby.
The English-language version of Bixby has been delayed and many
of the features and other specifications are yet to be decided.
on.wsj.com/2sonxO8
- JPMorgan Chase & Co made a preliminary approach to
acquire UK payments business Worldpay Group Inc potentially
marking one of the biggest deals for a U.S. bank since the
financial crisis. on.wsj.com/2tGi4Ge
- A court in Shanghai froze nearly $181 million in assets
partially owned by Jia Yueting, the founder of LeEco Holdings,
over a missed interest payment, and an additional $2.3 billion
worth of shares in the firm's listed unit. on.wsj.com/2sEoyG3
