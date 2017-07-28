PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 28

July 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- GOP leaders struggled to overcome tensions between House and Senate Republicans that threatened to derail a slimmed-down health-law repeal, the party's last-ditch effort to deliver on their promise to overhaul the Affordable Care Act. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released the text of the bill late Thursday and a vote was expected around midnight. on.wsj.com/2uI7HA2

- The Senate approved new sanctions to punish Russia for its alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, gaining tentative support from the White House before its passage. on.wsj.com/2uHtUy6

- Senate Republicans moved to block every path the U.S. President Donald Trump might try to replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a step they worry would disrupt the independence of the probe of Russia's interference in the 2016 election. on.wsj.com/2uHys7K

- SpaceX has raised as much as $350 million in a new round of financing that boosted the company's valuation, a vote of confidence for founder Elon Musk who is seeking to prove the rocket maker can become a major satellite operator. on.wsj.com/2uI26K0

- A freight railroad regulator called on CSX Corp to address "serious issues" causing delays, congestion and other problems, the latest setback for the railway as it attempts to revamp its operations. on.wsj.com/2uHuj3A

- A federal court in Virginia ruled that a local politician, Phyllis Randall, violated the free-speech rights of a constituent she banned from her Facebook page, in a case the judge said raises "important questions" about the constitutional restrictions that apply to social media accounts of elected officials. on.wsj.com/2v2Z59C (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)