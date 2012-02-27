FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 27
#Funds News
February 27, 2012 / 7:20 AM / 6 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Officials from the world’s leading economies deferred key decisions on international aid for Europe as they awaited more euro-zone action to fight the Continent’s debt crisis.

* Ford’s chairman said the auto maker will step up investments in technology and services that address increased congestion in the world’s biggest cities.

* The decision by Sprint’s board to shoot down a plan to buy rival MetroPCS shows the constraints that executives at the third-largest U.S. wireless carrier face at a tumultuous time in the U.S. telecom industry.

* Blackstone Group LP is making a $2 billion bet on U.S. natural-gas exports. The private-equity firm is expected to announce on Monday a $2 billion equity investment in Cheniere Energy Partners LP that will allow the company to build a gas-liquefaction plant in Sabine Pass, Louisiana, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Warren Buffett on Saturday sought to reassure Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders girding for an inevitable but anxiety-provoking leadership transition, stating that an unnamed individual has been chosen to eventually succeed him as the conglomerate’s chief executive.

