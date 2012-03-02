PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 2

March 2 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* AT&T pulled the plug on its all-you-can-eat plan for smartphone customers, telling subscribers they will see much slower speeds if they exceed a new monthly usage cap.

* Wal-Mart and Target join other frustrated merchants in a project to get the upper hand in the fast-developing market that turns cellphones into payment devices.

* Twitter is trying to win over advertisers and refashion itself into a business worthy of a multi-billion dollar valuation and an IPO.

* Eurozone ministers approved financial incentives that will allow Greece to complete a debt restructuring, and said they will hold discussions next week to make a final decision on a second Greek bailout package.

* Buyers lined up for auctions of government debt, strong evidence that the wave of cash injected into lenders by the European Central Bank is finding its way to stressed governments.

* Media mogul Sumner Redstone is not likely to attend Viacom Inc’s annual shareholder meeting in New York next week because of a conflicting commitment, a company spokesman said Thursday.

* U.S. oil major Chevron Corp has held talks with a senior Russian government official on Arctic exploration, as Prime Minister Vladimir Putin hinted he would allow non-state companies to become operators and gain control of projects in Russia’s northern seas.