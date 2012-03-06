PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 6

March 6 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. President Barack Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met in a bid to narrow differences over Iran, but the U.S. and Israel remained at odds over the nuclear “red line” Tehran cannot cross.

* Since 2010, Chinese companies have invested more than $17 billion into oil and gas deals in the U.S. and Canada, giving their nation a foothold in a region known for new drilling techniques.

* Business groups are urging Congress to allow employers put less money into their pension funds, saying that exceptionally low interest rates are forcing them to set aside too much cash.

* A Securities and Exchange Commission proposal to shore up the $2.7 trillion money-market mutual-fund industry is struggling to overcome opposition within the agency.

* A wave of leveraged-buyout debt is bearing down on Europe, with some $550 billion of loans to European firms maturing over the next five years.

* The Swiss Parliament amended a tax treaty with the U.S., allowing Washington to more easily identify U.S. taxpayers with undeclared Swiss accounts.

* India is once again pulling the strings in the cotton market. The world’s second-largest producer of the fiber after China unexpectedly announced an immediate ban on cotton exports, sending benchmark futures prices soaring.