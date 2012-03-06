FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 6
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 6, 2012 / 6:45 AM / in 6 years

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. President Barack Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met in a bid to narrow differences over Iran, but the U.S. and Israel remained at odds over the nuclear “red line” Tehran cannot cross.

* Since 2010, Chinese companies have invested more than $17 billion into oil and gas deals in the U.S. and Canada, giving their nation a foothold in a region known for new drilling techniques.

* Business groups are urging Congress to allow employers put less money into their pension funds, saying that exceptionally low interest rates are forcing them to set aside too much cash.

* A Securities and Exchange Commission proposal to shore up the $2.7 trillion money-market mutual-fund industry is struggling to overcome opposition within the agency.

* A wave of leveraged-buyout debt is bearing down on Europe, with some $550 billion of loans to European firms maturing over the next five years.

* The Swiss Parliament amended a tax treaty with the U.S., allowing Washington to more easily identify U.S. taxpayers with undeclared Swiss accounts.

* India is once again pulling the strings in the cotton market. The world’s second-largest producer of the fiber after China unexpectedly announced an immediate ban on cotton exports, sending benchmark futures prices soaring.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.