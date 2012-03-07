PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 7

March 7 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Mitt Romney eked out a narrow win in Ohio and extended his delegate lead on Super Tuesday, but voters failed to deliver a decisive victory that could have brought a swift end to the GOP contest.

* Authorities investigating the importation of low-cost foreign pharmaceuticals into the U.S. have identified a supply chain that may have allowed fake cancer drugs to reach U.S. clinics.

* A hedge fund is accusing a Clear Channel unit of improperly shifting $656 million to its parent, which is owned by private-equity firms Bain Capital and Thomas H. Lee.

* The federal mine-safety agency said regulators failed to identify numerous hazards at a Massey Energy mine before a 2010 explosion killed 29 miners.

* Japanese prosecutors filed charges against Olympus and six individuals allegedly involved in the company’s $1.5 billion accounting scandal.

* Adidas AG Wednesday maintained its outlook for sales growth in 2012 as the sportswear and sports equipment maker reported higher profit in the final quarter of last year.