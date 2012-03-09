FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 9
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 9, 2012 / 6:51 AM / 6 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Three top executives of MF Global when it collapsed could get bonuses of as much as several hundred thousand dollars each under a plan by a trustee overseeing the securities firm’s bankruptcy case.

* A California couple are accused of conspiring to steal DuPont trade secrets and provide them to a Chinese company, in the first U.S. prosecution of a foreign-government-owned company for economic espionage.

* Just over 80 percent of Greece’s private-sector creditors had agreed by a Thursday deadline to turn in their bonds for new ones with less than half the face value, touching off a massive debt swap.

* More than 200,000 financially strapped households will have a chance to sharply cut their mortgage balances under a deal struck by BofA.

* London Stock Exchange Group was nearing a deal to take over London clearinghouse LCH.Clearnet. The deal would enable the exchange operator to capture a larger share of the derivatives market.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.