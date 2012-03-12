FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 12
March 12, 2012 / 6:30 AM / in 6 years

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A U.S. soldier opened fire on Afghan villagers, killing 16 people, in an incident sure to inflame tensions between Kabul and Washington.

* Banks won a handful of concessions in the $25 billion settlement of alleged foreclosure abuses, as U.S. officials struck a balance between their desire to be tough and the need to provide relief.

* PepsiCo Inc is moving to deepen its management bench and line up a potential successor to Chairman and Chief Executive Indra Nooyi, tapping an outsider to a senior role and an internal candidate to a new post following investor frustration with the company’s recent performance.

On Monday, the Purchase, New York, company plans to name former senior Wal-Mart Stores Inc executive Brian Cornell to head the company’s largest and most profitable unit, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Molycorp’s $1.3 billion deal to acquire Neo Material Technologies, a key processor of rare-earth minerals, provides a reminder of how much technological rare-earth capability resides in China.

* Glencore International AG and Cargill Inc are among companies that are interested in possibly buying Canadian agribusiness heavyweight Viterra Inc, according to people familiar with the matter, as a wave of consolidation in the industry swells.

