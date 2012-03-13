FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 13
March 13, 2012 / 7:20 AM / 6 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The U.S., EU and Japan plan to ask the World Trade Organization to press China to ease its stranglehold on rare-earth minerals.

* U.S. commanders had mobilized a search party to hunt for an Army sergeant after he left his post in Afghanistan, but were too late to stop him from allegedly killing 16 civilians.

* Rising appetites for borrowing and investing are fueling a bond market revival, lifting revenue at Wall Street firms that took a beating last year.

* Some energy officials and environmentalists agree that poorly built natural gas wells are to blame for some cases of water contamination -- not fracking.

* The Federal Reserve is fighting a subpoena from lawyers in a civil lawsuit who want Chairman Ben Bernanke to testify about conversations he had in 2008 before Bank of America bought Merrill Lynch to save the securities firm from possible collapse.

* CME Group’s Chief Executive Craig Donohue will retire at year’s end, in a surprise change at the world’s largest futures-exchange operator as it wrestles with fallout from the collapse of brokerage MF Global.

* U.S. and state officials accused five large U.S. banks of overcharging and misleading borrowers in court documents filed Monday as part of the $25 billion settlement of alleged foreclosure abuses.

