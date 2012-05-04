PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 4

May 4 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Chinese activist Chen Guangcheng asked for passage to the U.S. and a meeting with Hillary Clinton, in a dramatic phone call to a U.S. congressional panel after a day of negotiations.

* A quick run-up in Goldman stock that preceded trades by Galleon’s Raj Rajaratnam in 2008 could emerge as a key point in the coming insider-trading trial of Rajat Gupta.

* Goldman Sachs is preparing to roll out a lower-cost electronic bond-trading platform, a move that could help retain customers tempted by rival trading venues being set up by BlackRock and others.

* Bank of America Corp has held talks with lawyers for more than 1,000 former Merrill Lynch & Co brokers that could lead to a settlement costing the bank hundreds of millions of dollars, according to people familiar with the matter.

* U.S. bank regulators are turning up the heat on the financial industry to reduce risk in an obscure but massive corner of the credit market known as triparty repos, where many large institutions get funding for their trading businesses.

* About 150 airline pilots, mostly from the United unit of now-merged United Continental Holdings Inc on Thursday protested slow-going negotiations over a new contract by marching to the carrier’s downtown Chicago headquarters building.

* Canadians on Friday will bid farewell to their penny-the copper-colored, one-cent coin that looks and feels just like the American version but features Queen Elizabeth II, not Abraham Lincoln.

* Bright Food Group of China agreed to acquire a majority stake in U.K.-based cereal maker Weetabix in a deal that shifts an iconic British breakfast brand to a state-owned Chinese business.