PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 9
May 9, 2012 / 6:20 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The supposed bomber in a foiled plot by al Qaeda’s Yemeni branch to bring down a U.S. jet was actually a double agent for U.S. and Arab intelligence agencies.

* JPMorgan Chase said it will start selling prepaid debit cards in its 5,541 branches this summer, accelerating the banking industry’s push to generate revenue with new fee-based consumer products.

* The chief executive of British insurance group Aviva resigned, becoming the latest U.K. CEO to leave amid investor anger over pay.

* Carlos Slim offered $3.4 billion to increase his stake in ailing Dutch telecom Royal KPN, sparking speculation that the world’s richest man could start to snap up beaten-down European assets.

* The 26 percent decline in prices over the past nine months has frustrated traders, farmers and meat processors, who have long anticipated a rebound.

* Rajat Gupta’s lawyers have made another attempt to keep some secretly recorded telephone conversations out of his insider-trading trial later this month, saying the calls didn’t include any discussion of tips by the former Goldman Sachs Group Inc director.

* Social-networking website Myspace settled allegations by the Federal Trade Commission that it deceived millions of its users by sharing their personal data with advertising companies, a practice reported on two years ago by The Wall Street Journal.

* Saudi Arabia reiterated Tuesday it is very well-equipped to fill any gap between global supply and demand thanks both to its ample spare crude-oil output capacity and oil stocks, but suggested that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries could potentially discuss a change to the group members’ output when ministers meet next month.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
