PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 7
#Funds News
May 7, 2012 / 6:45 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Personal-computer maker Lenovo plans to spend about $800 million on a new base to house the development of mobile products.

* In the fight to get their missing money back, not all customers at MF Global Holdings were created equal.

* An FDA panel will decide whether to recommend for the first time that certain healthy but at-risk people take a drug to help prevent them from contracting the virus that causes AIDS.

* The Federal Reserve’s attempt to clarify the “Volcker rule” is only creating more confusion. At issue is whether the Fed is requiring banks to start scaling back on making bets with their own money almost immediately, or whether they can continue until the ban on such activities goes into effect in two years.

* A Delaware judge’s decision to suspend Martin Marietta’s hostile takeover bid for Vulcan had a strong message for the deals community: Confidentiality agreements count.

