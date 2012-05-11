FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 11
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 11, 2012 / 6:30 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* JPMorgan has taken $2 billion in trading losses in the past six weeks and could face an additional $1 billion in second-quarter losses due to market volatility.

* Morgan Stanley asked the hedge fund firm being closed down by the securities firm’s former co-president, Zoe Cruz, for its money back.

* Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway emerged as a major backer of Coty’s bid for struggling beauty company Avon, but Berkshire’s support had the unexpected effect of signaling the deal might never come together.

* China has told the Big Four auditors to hand over control of Chinese operations to local partners, amid tensions over auditing problems.

* Procter & Gamble is moving its global beauty, skin, cosmetics and personal-care unit to Singapore from Cincinnati.

* Prime Minister Mario Monti is jockeying to position Italy as a mediator between Germany and weaker euro-zone economies, an effort ultimately aimed at broadening Europe’s decision-making beyond the traditional Franco-German axis that has so far called the shots in fighting the crisis.

* T-Mobile USA said it lost more than a half million of the most lucrative customers in the first quarter, casting doubt on whether the company can regain momentum after regulators blocked its sale to AT&T Inc.

* Google is gearing up for a possible FTC fight, funding analysis by third-party lawyers and economists to make the case that its activities don’t violate antitrust law.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.