PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 16

* Greece’s future in Europe’s common currency was in doubt after a last-ditch effort to form a new government failed.

* The strategy behind JPMorgan’s complicated trades could raise new questions about whether the bank was hedging its risks or making a big bet.

* Relational Investors, an activist shareholder firm, disclosed it has a $600 million stake in PepsiCo, a move that could step up pressure on the beverage and snack giant.

* Discontent is simmering among shareholders, costing some top executives their jobs and turning up the heat on others. The uprising could reverberate across the Atlantic.

* Google is shifting its strategy for its Android mobile operating system in a bid to create a united front with smartphone and tablet makers and to prevent wireless carriers from controlling the devices.

* The U.S. government on Tuesday settled with Cardinal Health Inc over allegations the company distributed large quantities of addictive pain pills in Florida, backing away from a legal showdown over the pharmacy industry’s responsibility for what officials call the country’s deadliest drug problem.