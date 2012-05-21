PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 21

May 21 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* By copying practices at a modern Belgian mill, U.S. workers are learning to make the same amount of steel with nearly half the people employed three decades ago.

* An executive who oversaw risk management at the unit that made trading blunders that have cost JPMorgan Chase & Co at least $2 billion this year earlier lost millions while trading for the unit.

* Yahoo struck a deal to sell up to half of its stake in Alibaba Group Holding back to the Chinese company for $7.1 billion, finally succeeding after multiple attempts to wind down a seven-year relationship that had recently soured.

* The Midwest has largely closed the cost gap in competing for companies with the South, traditionally the nation’s cheapest region in which to do business.

* Chinese property conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group will acquire U.S. movie theater chain AMC Entertainment in a deal worth about $2.6 billion.

* The specter of funding problems is once again haunting Europe’s banks.

Even after the European Central Bank pumped more than 1 trillion euros ($1.278 trillion) of cheap three-year loans into hundreds of banks, the Continent’s financial system remains vulnerable to the prospect that stampedes of customers could yank their deposits from institutions perceived as shaky.

* Investors in U.S. Treasurys stand a good chance of losing money over time. And yet they can’t seem to get enough of Uncle Sam’s paper.