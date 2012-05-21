FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 21
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 21, 2012 / 6:55 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* By copying practices at a modern Belgian mill, U.S. workers are learning to make the same amount of steel with nearly half the people employed three decades ago.

* An executive who oversaw risk management at the unit that made trading blunders that have cost JPMorgan Chase & Co at least $2 billion this year earlier lost millions while trading for the unit.

* Yahoo struck a deal to sell up to half of its stake in Alibaba Group Holding back to the Chinese company for $7.1 billion, finally succeeding after multiple attempts to wind down a seven-year relationship that had recently soured.

* The Midwest has largely closed the cost gap in competing for companies with the South, traditionally the nation’s cheapest region in which to do business.

* Chinese property conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group will acquire U.S. movie theater chain AMC Entertainment in a deal worth about $2.6 billion.

* The specter of funding problems is once again haunting Europe’s banks.

Even after the European Central Bank pumped more than 1 trillion euros ($1.278 trillion) of cheap three-year loans into hundreds of banks, the Continent’s financial system remains vulnerable to the prospect that stampedes of customers could yank their deposits from institutions perceived as shaky.

* Investors in U.S. Treasurys stand a good chance of losing money over time. And yet they can’t seem to get enough of Uncle Sam’s paper.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.