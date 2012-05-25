FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 25
May 25, 2012 / 6:45 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Trading desks at Goldman and JPMorgan, firms with roles in Facebook’s IPO were among those lending Facebook shares that hedge funds needed for short sales.

* Authorities arrested a man they said had confessed to the murder of Etan Patz, a 6-year-old boy who disappeared 33 years ago.

* New signs of a global slowdown are emerging from business sentiment in Europe and manufacturers around the world.

* Major financial firms are willing to consider a compromise on a key issue delaying a new regulatory plan for the $2.6 trillion money-market mutual fund industry.

* U.S. bank lending stumbled in the first quarter after nearly a year of growth, raising fresh questions about the economic recovery.

* Airbus, a unit of European Aeronautic Defence & Space Co , shelved a plan to boost output of its popular A320 single-aisle jetliner, a sign that global uncertainties are starting to affect the otherwise resilient aeronautic industry.

* Beijing accused the U.S. of illegally helping its own solar-panel industry, while Chinese solar firms teamed up to speak against the decision to impose tariffs.

