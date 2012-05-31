PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 31

May 31 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Fears Spain can’t save its troubled banks sparked a selloff in Spanish government bonds Wednesday and prompted a broad decline in stock markets and the euro.

* Amid Europe’s intensifying debt crisis, a spat between banking authorities in Germany and Italy shows how Europe’s carefully nourished financial ties are fraying.

* Research In Motion’s rookie chief executive is now racing the clock to stem its quickly weakening smartphone business-or come up with options to save the BlackBerry maker.

* HP and Oracle are heading to a trial some have likened to ‘divorce court,’ where the once cozy tech rivals air their grievances.

* Investors are underestimating the risks posed by Citigroup Inc’s push into faster-growing emerging markets, according to a research report to be published Thursday.

* Kayak Software Corp slowed its march to the stock market in one of the clearest examples yet of the fallout from Facebook Inc’s tumultuous initial public offering.

* A $1 billion Department of Energy effort to bootstrap advanced battery production for electric cars has led to idle factories and a budding shake out amid doubts the surplus capacity soon will be absorbed.

* The U.S. Commerce Department slapped tariffs on Chinese wind-turbine towers, the latest chapter in a clean-energy trade battle between Washington and Beijing.

* Top managers at France’s state-owned companies are expected to face significant pay cuts next month, when Socialist President François Hollande plans to begin enforcing salary caps as part of his broader electoral pledge to get tough on the rich.