PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 1
#Market News
June 1, 2012 / 7:08 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Up to $100 billion is tied up in aging, largely dormant buyout funds that continue charging management fees even as hopes of profiting from their remaining assets have faded.

* The nascent market in Hong Kong for yuan denominated bonds, known as “dim sum” bonds, has hit the brakes in recent months: Trading volumes have fallen as investors fret over European turmoil, and new issues of the securities have slowed.

* The economies of Asia, both the emerging markets and the more developed countries, are being hit by a double whammy of slowing domestic growth and the impact of the European debt crisis on Asian exports and finance.

* Manufacturing activity in China and across a wide swath of Asia slowed in May, heightening fears that the turmoil in Western economies is dragging down one of the few remaining engines of global growth.

* After denial, anger, bargaining and depression, investors seem ready to enter the final stage of grief over low yields: acceptance.

* The U.S. grew slower during the first quarter than previously thought and continued weakness in the job market and elsewhere suggests the economy is struggling to gain traction.

* Federal regulators delayed new rules to establish standards for the mortgage-lending industry, a move that could further hold back the thin market in mortgage-backed securities not supported by the federal government.

