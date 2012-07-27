PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 27

July 27 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said that its second-quarter profit jumped 48 percent to another company record as it increased smartphone sales and experienced cyclical recoveries in its chip and display component businesses.

* Investors sent Facebook Inc’s shares down 10 percent in after-hours trading Thursday to their lowest level ever following the company’s first quarterly report since its initial public offering.

* European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said that the ECB was willing to use its power to print money to preserve the euro, giving investors hope that the bank was poised to undertake massive purchases in euro zone bond markets if the region’s crisis worsens.

* Twitter Inc said that failures in its computer-data centers were the cause of an outage that prevented some users from accessing the short-messaging service. The Twitter blackout lasted up to two hours.

* Irving Picard, the trustee assigned to the Bernard Madoff bankruptcy, asked a federal judge to allow him to make a $2.4 billion payout - more than double the amount released so far - to victims of the massive Ponzi scheme.

* Mutual-fund company Fidelity Investments is setting itself on a collision course with rivals by rolling out a pricing service designed to make the roughly $800 billion market for securities lending more transparent, according to people familiar with the firm’s plans.

* Several large mutual-fund companies, including BlackRock Inc and Vanguard Group Inc, have launched internal investigations into whether their funds have been harmed by alleged interest-rate rigging by large banks.

* Lackluster second-quarter financial results from Exxon Mobil Corp’s U.S. oil and natural-gas production cast a shadow on the record global profit the company reported.

* Google Inc officially thrust itself into competition with cable operators, saying its high-speed internet and TV service in Kansas City, Missouri and Kansas City, Kansas, will launch later this year.

* The management shake-up at Japan’s Nomura Holdings Inc could upset the global ambitions of the investment bank. Nomura’s incoming chief executive, Koji Nagai, said the company will review its global strategy and focus on select markets and business lines, concentrating on Asia.

* Amazon.com Inc continued to boost sales faster than many companies in the tech sector, but razor-thin margins may finally be catching up with the online retail giant. The company reported a 96 percent drop in second-quarter profit.

* Starbucks Corp reported a 19 percent rise in third-quarter earnings as the coffee giant expanded margins and saw strong sales in its Asian business. Still, its shares fell 8.5 percent after hours as results came in short of expectations and the company lowered its targets for the current quarter.