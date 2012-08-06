PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 6

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Heineken NV got a step closer to taking control of Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd, after Fraser & Neave Ltd’s board recommended selling the company’s APB stake to the Dutch brewer for $4.1 billion.

* Knight Capital Group Inc officials raced over the weekend to negotiate a deal to save the crippled brokerage firm as new details emerged showing regulators rebuffed the company’s pleas to be released from errant trades it had booked.

* To turn around its flagging business, Zynga Inc is betting big on mobile games and creating a network that connects mobile-game players.

* AT&T Inc is shutting down its second-generation, or 2G, wireless networks by 2017 as it continues to upgrade its systems to faster technology and better use its limited airwaves.

* “The Dark Knight Rises” fended off competition by new releases to remain dominant for the third consecutive weekend. The film, from Time Warner Inc’s Warner Bros Pictures, grossed $36.4 million in its third week in theaters, bringing its cumulative domestic total to $354.6 million.

* Private-equity firm Advent International said it agreed to buy a majority interest in the bedding company that owns the Simmons mattress brand and licenses the Serta brand.

* Federal investigators released alarming details about controller errors that nearly caused a midair collision last year between a heavily loaded American Airlines jet and a military cargo plane off the East Coast, highlighting problems at New York’s premier traffic-control facility.

* Executives at many small banks complain that the forthcoming rules by the OCC, Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp to implement an international agreement known as Basel III could force them to cut back on loans to small businesses or homeowners.