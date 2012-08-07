PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 7

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Best Buy Co founder and former chairman Richard Schulze said he wanted to buy the company for about $10 billion. Mr. Schulze started Best Buy 46 years ago and owns 20 percent of it, making him the company’s single largest shareholder.

* Spyker NV filed a lawsuit against General Motors Co that seeks $3 billion in damages and accuses the Detroit car giant of forcing Saab Automobile AB into bankruptcy last year.

* Eastman Kodak Co received two bids from investor groups pitting Silicon Valley giants Apple Inc and Google Inc against each other ahead of an auction set for Wednesday, people familiar with the process said.

* Apple Inc plans to remove its YouTube app from the iPhone and iPad, the latest sign of a growing gulf between Apple and Google Inc.

* Lawyers grilled a Samsung Electronics Co Ltd’s strategy head for roughly an hour as Apple Inc continued its efforts to convince a jury that the Korean tech giant copied its designs.

* The International Monetary Fund, facing discontent among its members about the huge sums it has lent to the euro zone, is pushing the currency bloc’s governments to take steps to lighten the burden of the bailout loans they made to Athens, officials familiar with continuing discussions said.

* New York’s top banking regulator threatened to strip UK bank Standard Chartered Plc of its license to do business in the state, alleging that a unit illegally handled at least $250 billion in transactions with Iranian entities.

* Chesapeake Energy Corp, the second-biggest U.S. gas producer after Exxon Mobil Corp, reported higher profit but growing debt in its second quarter as the natural-gas giant detailed plans to raise more cash by shedding assets.

* The Federal Aviation Administration is seeking a record $162.4 million of proposed and potential civil penalties from American Airlines parent AMR Corp according to court documents in the company’s bankruptcy case.

* Eric Rosengren, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, called on the Fed to launch an aggressive, open-ended bond buying program that the central bank would continue until economic growth picks up and unemployment starts falling again.

* HCA Holdings Inc said federal prosecutors in Miami are probing the “medical necessity” of cardiology procedures performed at several of its hospitals.