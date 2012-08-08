FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 8
August 8, 2012 / 6:35 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 8

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Apple Inc continued its push to convince a jury that Samsung Electronics Co Ltd copied its products, turning to a graphical designer, Susan Kare, who once worked at Apple.

* The Carlyle Group LP has outbid private-equity rivals for the performance-coatings unit of DuPont Co with a $4.8 billion offer, according to people familiar with the matter.

* The most recent cause for concern for the Taiwanese cellphone maker HTC Corp was its discouraging earnings report. Investors reacted harshly this week, sending HTC’s shares to a new low on Tuesday and knocking about $1 billion off its market value.

* Walt Disney Co reported a 24 percent rise in its fiscal third-quarter profit thanks to strong performances from its parks and resorts division, its cable-television channels and its blockbuster film “The Avengers.”

* A large fire at Chevron Corp Richmond, California, refinery has been extinguished, even as traders, bracing for a lengthy outage, are bidding up regional fuel prices.

* Dutch brewer Heineken NV may face a battle for control of Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd after a Thai company, Kindest Place Groups Ltd, made a bid for a stake in the maker of Tiger beer.

* Best Buy Co Inc founder Richard Schulze envisions a turnaround plan for the electronics retailer that involves cutting prices to better compete against Amazon.com Inc and other online retailers according to people familiar with the matter.

* Drug maker Pfizer Inc will pay $60.2 million to resolve U.S. allegations that it used illegal payoffs to win business overseas.

* AT&T Inc reached three-year agreements with unions covering more than 22,000 workers, but groups representing another 20,000 have formed picket lines out of frustration over talks with the giant telecom company.

* South Korea’s biggest auto makers face a potential blow to quarterly earnings as workers at Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motors Corp go on strike this week seeking higher wages and better working conditions.

* In a sign of the growing interest in mobile payments, start-up Square Inc said Starbucks Corp will use its technology to process some customer payments in 7,000 of its U.S. stores, and that the coffee chain will invest $25 million in the company.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
