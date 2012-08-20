PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 20

Aug 20 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Gu Kailai, the wife of ousted Communist Party official Bo Xilai, was found guilty and given a suspended death sentence on Monday for the murder of British businessman Neil Heywood. The judgment paves the way for an announcement on how the party plans to deal with Bo.

* Aetna has struck a deal to buy Coventry Health Care for $5.7 billion in cash and stock, a move that will make Aetna one of the largest providers of government-financed health care.

* General Motors is close to reaching an agreement with labor representatives to shorten the workdays at some of its German plants, a move to help stem financial losses in its European operations.

* The Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group plans to establish a European derivatives exchange and will submit its license application to the U.K.’s Financial Services Authority “within days.”

* Lee Raymond, the brusque former chairman and chief executive of Exxon Mobil, will have the last say on James Dimon’s role in the “London Whale” trading fiasco-an arrangement that presents risks for both men.

* Belize, a Central American nation with an economy the size of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, is running out of money to pay its debts. But the tiny country is playing hardball with its lenders.

* Novartis AG goes to India’s Supreme Court on Wednesday to seek patent protection for its blockbuster cancer drug Glivec in a case that could deliver far-reaching ramifications for multinational pharmaceutical companies operating in India.

* Royal Dutch Shell is spending billions of dollars to drill the first oil wells in U.S. Arctic waters in 20 years, backed by an Obama administration eager to show it wasn’t opposed to offshore exploration.

* Asian consumers have kept their countries’ economies humming while exports to Europe and the U.S., long key sources of growth, have been a drag. Now there are signs consumer spending also is ticking down, which is bad news for one of the global economy’s few bright spots.

* U.S. regulators are delaying rules that would allow hedge funds and other firms to solicit investors more broadly, a win for advocates who said hasty changes to solicitation rules could increase fraud.

* A federal court jury this week is set to begin tackling a question that has consumed the mobile-device market: Did Samsung Electronics Co rip off features of Apple Inc’s iPhone and iPad? But there are actually many questions.