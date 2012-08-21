PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 21

Aug 21 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The unusual weather patterns that have caused heat waves, droughts and wildfires this summer also have brought some good news: a record low number of tornadoes.

* Rising gasoline futures are paving the way for more pain at the pump. Gasoline futures have soared 19 percent over the past two months, setting in motion an increase in retail prices, which are up 7.2 percent over the same period, according to AAA Fuel Gauge Report.

* Apple Inc surpassed Microsoft Corp Monday as the largest U.S. company ever, measured by stock-market value.

* Tony Scott, director of such Hollywood hits as “Top Gun,” “Days of Thunder” and “Beverly Hills Cop II,” died after jumping from a bridge spanning Los Angeles harbor and leaving behind several notes.

* A federal judge threw out Lance Armstrong’s lawsuit against the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, opening the door to an arbitration hearing that could strip the former cyclist of his seven Tour de France titles.

* Salmonella-contaminated cantaloupes have killed two people and sickened more than a hundred in 20 U.S. states, according to the CDC.

* The famous golf club that has long faced criticism because of its all-male membership, invited former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and financier Darla Moore to become the first women in green jackets.

* A Federal Bureau of Investigation probe into New York Rep. Michael Grimm and his supporters led investigators to learn details of an incident on a 2011 congressional trip to Israel in which a different lawmaker went skinny dipping in the Sea of Galilee, according to a person familiar with the matter.

* President Barack Obama threatened military action against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad if his forces attempt to use chemical or biological weapons, the strongest indication yet Obama would consider intervening in the grinding conflict.

* The U.S.’s top general on Monday discussed new measures to help combat attacks on international troops by their Afghan colleagues, amid a rise in so-called green-on-blue killings.

* U.S. officials have seized $150 million in connection with a scheme they say illegally laundered hundreds of millions of dollars through the U.S. using financial institutions with links to Hezbollah, the Lebanon-based Shiite militant group.

* China’s Commerce Ministry said six renewable-energy projects in five U.S. states have violated global trade rules, though it stopped short of announcing any penalties.

* Nike Inc is kicking up the prices of its sneakers, counting on the cachet of its trendy footwear to keep customers coming even as many shoppers scrounge for discounts.