PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 31
August 31, 2012 / 5:55 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Mitt Romney accepted the Republican nomination for president and took aim at Barack Obama as a failed steward of the nation’s economy.

* JP Morgan is reviewing its dealings with dozens of brokerages that use the bank to settle trades in an effort to reduce its risks.

* Barclays tapped longtime executive Antony Jenkins to become its new CEO. His tasks: repair the bank’s reputation with regulators and settle questions about the future of the investment bank.

* Glencore’s attempt to form the world’s fourth-largest mining conglomerate by acquiring Xstrata edged closer to collapse after sovereign wealth fund Qatar Holding said it would vote against a deal at the current offer price.

* After failing to gain significant market share with tablets running on Google Inc’s Android operating system, Samsung Electronics Co now is betting on devices using Microsoft Corp’s Windows.

* Apple Inc is flexing its legal muscle more squarely at Google Inc in another patent fight against Samsung Electronics Co.

* Japan’s Sharp Corp hasn’t started mass producing screens for Apple Inc’s next iPhone, a person with knowledge of the situation said Friday, signaling potential supply problems for the U.S. company as it gears up to unveil its next-generation smartphone next month.

* Twitter Inc on Thursday said it will allow advertisers to more easily target their Twitter ad messages to people based on their interests, a shift some advertisers have been demanding of the short-messaging service.

* Egypt’s President Morsi, speaking at a summit in Iran, slammed Tehran’s policies on Syria and Israel. U.N. chief Ban blasted Damascus for using “ruthless force.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
