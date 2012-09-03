FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 3
September 3, 2012 / 6:10 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Asia’s manufacturing downturn deepened in August as China weakened sharply, adding to pressure on governments and central banks to do more to prevent a sharper slowdown caused by flagging demand from Western markets.

* The euro’s recent rally will face a new test this week, as currency investors turn attention to the European Central Bank’s policy decision on Thursday.

* The New York Attorney General is investigating a practice in the private-equity industry that involves converting certain fees into investments eligible for more-favorable tax treatment, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

* Apple Inc formally made Samsung Electronics Co’s current flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S III, a target in their continuing patent dispute.

* Cambodian police on Sunday said they arrested Gottfrid Svartholm Warg-one of the masterminds behind notorious file-sharing website The Pirate Bay, months after he was due to begin a one-year prison sentence in his native Sweden.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
