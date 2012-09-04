FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 4
September 4, 2012 / 6:20 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* With Republicans trying to fan disappointment with President Barack Obama’s leadership, Democrats begin the final run to the election with a convention beginning here Tuesday that aims to convince economically struggling voters the president has a workable plan for a turnaround.

* American diplomats are closing in on an agreement to dole out $1 billion in debt relief to Egypt, part of a gilded-charm offensive that Washington hopes will help shore up the country’s economy and prevent its new Islamist leadership from drifting beyond America’s foreign-policy orbit.

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc has agreed to buy Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp for $2.6 billion, the latest in a string of acquisitions that have transformed the Canadian drug maker into a multibillion-dollar global company.

* The International Cotton Association, a group backed by the world’s largest cotton traders, wants to strengthen what is effectively a blacklist that is supposed to prevent its members from doing business with companies that renege on contracts and then ignore arbitration awards.

* Hyundai Motor Co’s labor union voted to approve a revised wage and working-conditions deal on Monday, putting an end to prolonged strikes that have hurt sales at South Korea’s biggest car maker.

* Guggenheim Partners has agreed to buy Dick Clark Productions, according to a person familiar with the matter. The value of the deal could not be learned, but an official announcement is expected as soon as Tuesday morning.

* Texas authorities are investigating whether Xerox Corp played a role in allowing dentists to allegedly overbill the state’s Medicaid system by millions of dollars.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
