FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 7
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 7, 2012 / 6:20 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* President Barack Obama portrayed himself as a stout defender of the middle class and a leader with a plan to create jobs across the U.S. economy in a speech Thursday accepting the Democratic nomination for re-election.

* The investor standoff that is threatening the proposed merger of Glencore International Plc and Anglo-Swiss mining giant Xstrata Plc showed no signs late Thursday of being broken ahead of a crucial vote on the $34 billion deal Friday.

* Apple Inc has recently shifted some memory chip orders for its coming iPhone from Samsung Electronics Co to other Asian chip makers, people familiar with the matter said, suggesting that the U.S. company is diversifying its component suppliers as patent disputes between the two technology giants escalate.

* Amazon.com Inc kindled a price war in the tablet-computer market, unveiling a new slate of the devices that pack in more features at lower prices than Apple Inc dominant iPad.

* JPMorgan Chase & Co appointed a new executive to lead the unit that suffered at least $5.8 billion in trading losses tied to credit derivatives earlier this year, as it refocuses the division on “its core mandate of conservative investing,” according to a memo announcing the appointment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.