PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 20
#Funds News
September 20, 2012 / 5:55 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Bank of America Corp is accelerating a broad cost-cutting plan and has set a target of shedding 16,000 jobs by year’s end - cuts that would see the company relinquish its title as U.S. banking’s largest employer.

* U.S. prosecutors are seeking more time to complete their investigation of alleged interest-rate fixing, while banks ensnared in the probe are trying to turn the clock to their advantage as they battle lawsuits claiming damages from rate-rigging.

* Google Inc is expected to surpass rival Facebook Inc in selling online “display” advertisements in the U.S. this year, according to a new estimate by research firm eMarketer Inc.

* Nasdaq OMX Group Inc defended its plan to compensate firms that say they lost money in the Facebook stock-market debut, firing back at objections by UBS AG , Citigroup Inc and others to the exchange’s proposal.

* Liberty Global Inc is poised to launch a tender offer for the nearly 50 percent of Telenet Group Holding NV that it doesn’t already own, according to people familiar with the matter, in a deal that would value the Belgian cable company at roughly $5.2 billion.

