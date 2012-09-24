PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 24

Sept 24 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Mitt Romney will pick up the pace of his campaigning this week and stress policy proposals that he believes would put more Americans back to work, such as cracking down on Chinese trade practices, pursuing more free-trade agreements and increasing domestic oil and gas production.

* Apple Inc’s new iPhone 5 remained a hot item following the sales kickoff Friday, with customers flocking to stores to buy the new handset. But they seemed to have little luck finding the gadget at the Silicon Valley company’s retail partners.

* China moved towards concluding its political crisis and setting up a once-a-decade leadership change, when a court handed a 15-year jail sentence to the former police chief of Chongqing city who triggered turmoil in the Communist Party elite.

* American Airlines continued to rack up high numbers of flight delays and cancellations, blaming a dispute with its pilots union.

* The chief executive of Zhejiang Geely-owned Volvo Cars, Stefan Jacoby, will suspend his duties for the next month after suffering a mild stroke last week, the company said. Chief Financial Officer Jan Gurander will serve as acting CEO.