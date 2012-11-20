PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 20

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Moody’s stripped France of its triple-A rating, following in the footsteps of Standard & Poor’s and delivering a stinging critique of President Hollande’s attempts to turn the economy around. ()

* Intel Corp was hit with the surprise departure of its longtime Chief Executive Paul Otellini as the company, which makes most of the chips found in personal computers, pushes to restore its sway over the high-tech sector amid an industry shift to smartphones and other mobile devices. ()

* JPMorgan Chase named finance executive Marianne Lake to succeed Douglas Braunstein as chief financial officer of the largest U.S. bank. The appointment, effective early next year, makes Lake one of the most powerful women on Wall Street. ()

* Honeywell International Inc said on Monday it expects the bulk of looming U.S. defense cuts to be implemented, and in a sharp break with rivals said it welcomes the reductions. ()

* U.S. hedge fund Jana Partners LLC launched a proxy battle for change at Canada’s Agrium Inc naming five candidates for election to the company’s board, including Jana managing partner Barry Rosenstein. ()