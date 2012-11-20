FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 20
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 20, 2012 / 6:50 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Moody’s stripped France of its triple-A rating, following in the footsteps of Standard & Poor’s and delivering a stinging critique of President Hollande’s attempts to turn the economy around. ()

* Intel Corp was hit with the surprise departure of its longtime Chief Executive Paul Otellini as the company, which makes most of the chips found in personal computers, pushes to restore its sway over the high-tech sector amid an industry shift to smartphones and other mobile devices. ()

* JPMorgan Chase named finance executive Marianne Lake to succeed Douglas Braunstein as chief financial officer of the largest U.S. bank. The appointment, effective early next year, makes Lake one of the most powerful women on Wall Street. ()

* Honeywell International Inc said on Monday it expects the bulk of looming U.S. defense cuts to be implemented, and in a sharp break with rivals said it welcomes the reductions. ()

* U.S. hedge fund Jana Partners LLC launched a proxy battle for change at Canada’s Agrium Inc naming five candidates for election to the company’s board, including Jana managing partner Barry Rosenstein. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.