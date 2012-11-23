FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 23
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
Commentary
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 23, 2012 / 7:01 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The pressures shaking Anglo American Plc might not be over yet. Shareholders at the world’s fifth biggest mining company say they will push for new board members if the company fails to act swiftly to sell struggling mines and reduce costs. ()

* British Broadcasting Corp appointed Tony Hall, one of its former news executives who now heads the Royal Opera House, as its new director general, calling him an “outsider” who can cast a fresh eye on the broadcaster and help it recover from a scandal over its coverage of sex-abuse cases. ()

* One of the biggest traders on the London Metal Exchange, Barclays Plc, said it downgraded its membership in a move that will see its traders leave Europe’s last open-outcry trading floor, limiting the bank to telephone and electronic trading. ()

* A year before U.S. prosecutors charged Mathew Martoma with insider trading, they tried to get him to turn against his former boss and the founder of SAC, Steven Cohen. ()

* From matching rivals’ prices to avoiding Black Friday discounting altogether, retailers are testing out a host of strategies this holiday season as they try to energize sales and profits during their most critical time of the year. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.