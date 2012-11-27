FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 27
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 27, 2012 / 6:45 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Mark Carney, a former investment banker who runs Canada’s central bank, will become governor of the Bank of England in July, the British government announced on Monday, a surprise pick that promises to bring change to the bank’s insular culture at a time when it is gaining new regulatory powers in the U.K. ()

* Archstone Inc, the apartment-building owner that played a major role in the demise of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, is being sold by Lehman to rival landlords Equity Residential and AvalonBay Communities for $6.5 billion in cash and stock. ()

* A group of creditors owed billions of dollars by Ally Financial Inc’s mortgage subsidiary wants cash from a string of asset sales before any goes to the U.S. government, which funded a $17.2 billion bailout of the firm. ()

* Shipping giant China Cosco Holdings Ltd said it plans a $1 billion, 10-year U.S. dollar bond offer for the general corporate purposes of its offshore units and affiliates. ()

* Mary Schapiro, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, announced her departure on Monday, bringing to an end a turbulent period for the agency. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.