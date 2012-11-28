FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 28
November 28, 2012 / 6:51 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Virtu Financial LLC has emerged as the early front-runner to buy Knight Capital Group Inc in a deal expected to value the bruised brokerage firm at more than $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people with knowledge about the continuing sale talks. ()

* Jeff Zucker, the former chief executive of NBCUniversal, is the lead candidate to become the next president of CNN Worldwide, say people familiar with the matter. ()

* ConAgra Foods Inc said it reached an agreement to buy Ralcorp Holdings Inc, emerging as victor in a 20-month takeover fight. Once the deal closes, Omaha-based ConAgra will become the largest private-label food manufacturer in the United States. ()

* Hewlett-Packard’s latest drama took another twist on Tuesday as the former chief executive of Autonomy Corp published a letter calling for HP to specify its allegations of accounting improprieties surrounding the software company. ()

* Apple Inc pushed out an executive responsible for its mapping service about two weeks ago, according to people briefed on the matter, as the company tries to recover from the map service’s rocky debut. ()

