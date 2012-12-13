PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 13

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Barclays Plc plans to eliminate as many as 2,000 jobs in its investment bank as part of a broad restructuring of the company, according to people familiar with the bank’s plans, becoming the latest entry in a global banking cost-cutting spree. ()

* Nearly three months after the Google Maps mobile app was kicked off the iPhone in favor of Apple Inc’s own mapping software, Google Inc released a downloadable version of the app, spelling relief for many Apple users who had complained about the switch. ()

* European Union finance ministers reached a landmark deal early Thursday that would bring many of the continent’s banks under a single supervisor, in what governments hope will be a major step toward resolving their three-year-old debt crisis. ()

* Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc repurchased $1.2 billion in stock from an unnamed shareholder, an unusual deal for a company that typically eschews buybacks. ()

* Knight Capital Group Inc expects to make a decision on its future ownership by early next week, according to people familiar with the matter. ()

* The Federal Reserve, clarifying its intentions for an economy hobbled by uncertainties, for the first time spelled out the unemployment level it would like to see before it raises short-term interest rates. ()

* Apple Inc is working with component suppliers in Asia to test several television set designs, suggesting the U.S. company is moving closer to expanding its offerings for the living room. ()

* Caterpillar Inc figures it could save its shareholders about $30 million in federal taxes by moving up next year’s first-quarter dividend payment. ()

* 3M Co forecast growth in earnings per share of 6 percent to 10 percent in 2013, slightly slower than analysts had expected, and said it would increase capital investments and spending on research. ()

* New York hedge-fund Tiger Asia Management pleaded guilty to a criminal fraud charge Wednesday and agreed to pay $44 million to settle civil allegations by U.S. securities regulators that it engaged in insider trading of Chinese bank stocks. ()

* More than 100 countries recognized Syria’s main opposition group as the legitimate representative of the Syrian people, cementing broad political recognition for a body that gained the backing of the United States a day earlier. ()

* The United States is set to yield some ground to foreign regulators who have complained that efforts to rein in complex derivatives at the center of the financial crisis have gone too far. ()