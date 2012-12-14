FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 14
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 14, 2012 / 7:35 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice withdrew from consideration to be U.S. secretary of state on Thursday in anticipation of a fierce confirmation battle with Republican opponents, marking the first political defeat for President Barack Obama in preparing for his second term. ()

* UBS AG is close to an agreement to pay more than $1 billion to resolve allegations that it tried to rig interest-rate benchmarks to boost trading profits, said people briefed on the negotiations. ()

* Euro-zone governments capped another tumultuous year on Thursday with deals to more tightly control their biggest banks and keep their bailout of Greece on track, but face a new set of challenges in 2013. ()

* Alcatel-Lucent SA has secured a 1.6 billion euros ($2.1 billion) debt financing deal with banks that the money-losing telecom-equipment company hopes will buy enough time to return the company to profitability, according to people familiar with the matter. ()

* Deutsche Bank AG, grappling with a series of legal problems on both sides of the Atlantic, warned that restructuring costs would result in a substantial hit to the bank’s fourth-quarter earnings and could tip it into a loss for the last three months of the year. ()

* Google Inc’s new mapping app quickly became the most downloaded free application for the iPhone, the latest evidence of consumer eagerness for an alternative to Apple Inc’s own ill-starred software. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.