PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 10

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Deutsche Bank made at least 500 million euros ($652 million)in profit in 2008 from trades pegged to the interest rates under investigation by regulators world-wide, internal bank documents show. ()

* New mortgage rules set to be unveiled on Thursday by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will spell out how lenders in the United States must ensure that borrowers can repay their home loans. ()

* Morgan Stanley plans to lay off 1,600 employees, largely in its mainstay securities unit, according to people familiar with the situation. The company is focusing the cuts on senior ranks and also plans to promote a smaller number of employees to managing director this month than in any year since early 2009, one of these people said. ()

* Two hedge-fund rivals are squaring off over Herbalife Ltd , with one saying the nutritional-supplements maker is a pyramid scheme and the other defending the company. ()

* Stock-exchange operator BATS Global Markets Inc said late on Wednesday that a “system issue” allowed hundreds of thousands of transactions in a four-year period to be executed at prices that may have violated securities rules. ()

* Chrysler Group LLC could be forced to stage an initial public offering as a means of resolving a dispute over its value with a United Auto Workers’ retiree trust that holds a 41.5 percent stake in the auto maker. ()

* As Congress discussed raising tax rates last month in the United States, dozens of top executives sold big chunks of company stock, saving themselves millions of dollars. ()

* As Boeing Co continued to wrestle with new threats to the reputation of its prized 787 Dreamliner jet, the aircraft’s chief engineer defended the safety and reliability of the new plane and its innovative electrical system. ()

* AIG decided on Wednesday to pass on a shareholder lawsuit that accuses the U.S. government of unfairly burdening the company during its financial-crisis rescue, in a move that could snuff out a brewing controversy for the insurer. ()