FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 24
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 24, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 24

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Apple Inc recorded a flat profit despite selling 18 million more iPhones and iPads as it spent heavily to roll out new products to fend off intensifying competition. ()

* The U.S. House of Representatives defused one potential debt crisis Wednesday, while a top Republican set the stage for a far broader debate over whether it is possible to actually balance the U.S. budget in coming years. ()

* A government informant has implicated a prominent former trader at SAC Capital Advisors, telling federal investigators the two swapped confidential stock tips for years, according to people briefed on the matter. ()

* NYSE Euronext has no intention of selling its European unit to a rival following a planned takeover by IntercontinentalExchange Inc, according to NYSE Euronext’s chief executive. ()

* The value of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s investment portfolio doubled last year. Bond underwriting hit a five-year high. The firm’s workforce shrank and remaining employees were paid a smaller chunk of overall revenue. ()

* General Dynamics Corp swung to a fourth-quarter loss, posting a $2 billion write-down in its information-technology business that Chief Executive Phebe Novakovic called a “reset”. ()

* McDonald’s Corp’s fourth-quarter earnings beat expectations, reversing two quarters of misses, but the world’s largest restaurant chain said it expects tough times ahead. ()

* Netflix Inc capped a turbulent year by posting a surprise fourth-quarter profit and adding more Internet subscribers than expected, news that sent its stock rocketing about 35 percent in after-hours trading. ()

* As Novartis AG Chairman Daniel Vasella steps down from the company he helped build over 25 years, he leaves behind one of the health-care industry’s most admired firms - but also some shareholder resentment and big questions about Novartis’s future. ()

* Loretta Fredy Bush, the high-profile founder of China’s Xinhua Finance Ltd who was later indicted over an alleged $50 million fraud, has agreed to a plea deal and appears poised to plead guilty to a reduced charge. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.