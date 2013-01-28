PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 28

Jan 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Shortly after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration issued safety rules in 2007 for using lithium-ion batteries on Boeing Co’s 787 Dreamliner jets, an industry standards-setting group called for stricter testing to prevent battery fires on aircraft.

But Boeing and FAA officials decided that since design and testing of the plane was so far along, mandating the tougher standards would disrupt years of joint safety work and unfairly delay production of the cutting-edge Dreamliners, said people familiar with the details. ()

* At least 232 people died in a fire that swept through a crowded nightclub in the southern Brazilian city of Santa Maria early Sunday, local government officials said. ()

* Barnes & Noble Inc expects to close as many as a third of its retail stores over the next decade, the bookseller’s top store executive said, offering the most detailed picture yet of the company’s plans for the outlets. ()

* Nexen Inc, the Canadian oil-sands operator that Chinese state energy giant CNOOC Ltd has agreed to buy, said the two extended the deadline for the closing of that $15.1 billion proposed deal by 30 days, as they await U.S. government approval. ()

* The head of foreign-exchange sales at Citigroup has created an alter ego, “Berniman,” as part of an effort to generate votes in Euromoney’s annual ranking of foreign-exchange firms. ()

* Fisker Automotive Inc, the struggling maker of battery-powered sports cars, is in talks with several potential bidders as it accelerates a search for buyers and investors so it can keep operating, according to people familiar with the discussions. ()

* EasyJet said Michael Rake is stepping down as chairman of the low-cost airline later this year. ()