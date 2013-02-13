PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 13

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. President Barack Obama outlined an ambitious agenda in his State of the Union address Tuesday that included raising the minimum wage, increasing spending on infrastructure, attacking climate change and passing gun-control legislation.

* Comcast Corp is buying General Electric Co’s 49 percent stake in NBCUniversal for $16.7 billion, giving the cable operator full ownership of the film and television giant much sooner than expected.

* Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook fired back against hedge-fund mogul David Einhorn, defending the company’s distribution of cash to its shareholders and calling a recent lawsuit filed by Einhorn’s firm “a silly sideshow.”

* Dell Inc’s second-largest outside investor T.Rowe Price Group Inc said it opposed the proposed $24.4 billion buyout saying the proposal undervalues Dell.

* In the latest shake-up at UBS, onetime investment-bank chief Carsten Kengeter is expected to resign in favor of Samuel Molinaro, who spearheaded the push to sell Bear Stearns in one of the financial crisis’s opening acts.

* Intel Corp confirmed plans to offer a paid Internet video service and accompanying set-top box, an unusual gamble for a chip maker that has rarely marketed directly to consumers.

* WellPoint Inc named Joseph Swedish as its new chief executive, unexpectedly turning to a hospital-industry veteran to lead the second-largest U.S. health insurer through the challenging implementation of the health-care overhaul.