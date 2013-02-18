PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 18

Feb 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The G-20, the world’s largest economies, will face the first test of their ability to present a united front on currency policy when foreign-exchange markets open in Asia on Monday.

* German Economy Minister Philipp Rosler warned that the return to strong growth in Europe’s largest economy later this year depends on stabilization of the euro zone.

* The U.S. Treasury market’s heyday of soaring prices is likely over, but some bond managers say there could be one more run. Treasury prices surged after the 2008 financial crisis, dragging yields to an all-time low of 1.4 percent at one point from more than 4 percent, as the Federal Reserve has bought trillions of dollars in Treasurys to help prop up the economy.

* Officials from India will visit Italy this week as the country intensifies its investigations into bribery allegations regarding a helicopter deal worth almost 560 million euros ($747.62 million) with a division of Italian defense contractor Finmeccanica SpA.

* The French investment bank Natixis disclosed a plan to simplify its structure even as it reported a plunge in fourth-quarter net profit.

* South Korean President-elect Park Geun-hye nominated state think-tank chief Hyun Oh-seok as finance minister for her incoming government to steer Asia’s fourth-largest economy - a move that isn’t likely to see any significant change to current economic policies.

* Europe’s flagship effort to limit greenhouse-gas emissions faces an existential threat as the price of emissions has fallen dramatically, eroding an incentive for industries to pollute less and forcing policy makers to weigh environmental priorities against economic concerns.