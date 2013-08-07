PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 7

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement officials have decided not to recommend filing civil charges against hedge fund firm Magnetar Capital LLC, which teamed up with Wall Street firms to create mortgage securities that suffered billions of dollars in losses during the financial crisis, according to people familiar with the situation. ()

* The U.S. government charged on Tuesday that Bank of America Corp defrauded investors when it sold $850 million worth of mortgage-backed securities, a new hurdle in the bank’s quest to persuade investors its legal troubles are in the past. ()

* Asian stocks were lower on Wednesday, with Japan leading regional declines, due to rising expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could start to taper its stimulus program, withdrawing its bond-buying program. ()

* President Obama outlined his vision for scaling back federal support of the nation’s mortgage market, part of an opening bid to guide bipartisan Senate talks to replace mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. He made clear he would only support a system offering middle-class consumers continued access to long-term, fixed-rate mortgages. ()

* The Justice Department has filed sealed criminal charges against a number of suspects in the attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi that killed the U.S. ambassador to Libya, Christopher Stevens, and three other Americans, according to people familiar with the matter. ()

* Walt Disney Co warned it could take a loss of up to $190 million for its “Lone Ranger” film. The entertainment giant said overall profit rose on gains in its theme parks and ESPN. ()

* Big-box retailer Target agreed to buy the online beauty products portal DermStore.com for an undisclosed amount. It’s the second acquisition Target has made this year to build up its e-commerce presence. However, its e-commerce operations have yet to contribute meaningfully to sales. ()

* General Electric Co is abandoning plans to manufacture solar panels amid a market glut and sold the technology it has built up over the last half decade to First Solar Inc for 1.75 million shares of the solar company’s stock. The shares, which would give GE a 2 percent stake in First Solar, were valued at $81.8 million at Tuesday’s close but had already shed 9 percent of their value in after-hours trading. ()

* Global Tower Partners, the largest privately held operator of U.S. cellular towers, is being shopped to its larger rivals. The company, founded in 2002 by Chief Executive Marc Ganzi, could fetch more than $4 billion, according to industry observers. ()

* Blackstone Group LP, one of the biggest real-estate owners in the United States, is preparing to sell billions of dollars of property, the latest sign that commercial property values are back to levels not seen since the economic downturn. The private-equity firm has hired J.P. Morgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley to explore both a private sale and a possible public offering of its La Quinta hotel chain. ()