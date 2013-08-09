PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 9

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The terror plot that has temporarily shut down 19 U.S. diplomatic posts wasn’t ordered by al Qaeda’s leader Ayman al Zawahiri, but proposed by al Qaeda’s Yemeni branch and approved by the global Qaeda chief, a senior U.S. official said Thursday in a more specific description of the plot’s origin. ()

* J.C. Penney Co Inc is looking for a new chief executive to unseat interim CEO Myron Ullman, under pressure from investor William Ackman, who said a new chief needs to be found within 30 to 45 days. The department store chain’s board blasted him for being “disruptive” and “counterproductive”. ()

* Cities in the West and the Sunbelt, among the hardest hit during the real estate downturn, continue to lead the nation’s housing recovery, posting double-digit gains in home prices that have outpaced even the most optimistic projections from a year ago. Among the 10 cities with the fastest year-over-year price growth, nine were in California, Florida or Nevada, states worst hit by the real estate bust. ()

* SAC Capital Advisors LP and prosecutors asked a federal judge to approve an agreement that would allow the hedge fund giant to maintain business operations but restrict its ability to move assets elsewhere while facing criminal insider trading charges, according to filings related to the case. ()

* China plans to move tens of millions to cities in a drive to boost domestic incomes and consumption, but some newly built cities such as Tieling New City are virtually ghost towns, luring few employers or residents. ()

* T-Mobile US Inc posted a quarterly loss but added 688,000 of the most-valuable wireless subscribers in the second quarter, a sign that Verizon Wireless and AT&T Inc may face tougher competition in the market they have long dominated. ()

* Shares of perfume makers tumbled Thursday, after Elizabeth Arden Inc said orders from one of its biggest retailer-customers, had been cut sharply in recent months. Executives at the company didn’t name the retailer, but Wal-Mart Stores Inc is its biggest customer, according to Elizabeth Arden securities filings, accounting for about a fifth of its sales in North America. ()

* Container-shipping companies battled weak freight demand in the second quarter, as they continued to be burdened by capacity added in the teeth of a global economic slowdown. Shipping-rate increases beginning in July could provide a second-half boost, analysts said, though overcapacity is expected to persist for some time. ()

* The long-running patent war between smartphone giants Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co will be back in the spotlight on Friday with two legal developments that could help tip the balance. The companies will argue before a federal appeals court in Washington over whether a lower court erred last year when it allowed Samsung to continue selling more than two dozen products after a jury found they infringed Apple patents. ()