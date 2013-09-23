FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 23
September 23, 2013 / 4:52 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Janet Yellen, the lead candidate to succeed Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, brings a demanding and harder-driving leadership style to the central bank, in contrast to Bernanke’s low-key and often understated approach. ()

* Angela Merkel’s conservatives won a resounding victory in Germany’s elections, despite a surge by an anti-euro party that helped push her junior coalition partner out of parliament. ()

* The Freedom of

* BlackBerry will focus on selling smartphone services to businesses, a risky, last-ditch effort to hold onto the market it pioneered. The plan appears to be to position the company as the go-to provider of systems to manage smartphone use for employers like the government and banks, where the need to ensure security is at a premium. ()

* A software problem forced Orbital Sciences to delay Sunday’s planned rendezvous of its unmanned cargo capsule with the international space station for at least two days. ()

* Netflix scored a win at the TV industry’s Emmy Awards as David Fincher took the best director prize for political drama “House of Cards,” marking the first victory in a major category for an online video distributor. ()

* GE said it signed a $1.9 billion contract with Algeria to supply turbines for six power plants, a major contract win for the conglomerate’s crucial but struggling power-turbine business. ()

* Lawyers for makers of house paint are due to make their final arguments Monday in an effort to avoid a court ruling requiring them to spend as much as $2.5 billion to remove lead paint from hundreds of thousands of homes in California. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
